US Markets
SHEL

Trinidad has begun substantive negotiations with Venezuela on gas project

March 09, 2023 — 01:40 pm EST

Written by Marianna Parraga for Reuters ->

By Marianna Parraga

HOUSTON, March 9 (Reuters) - Trinidad and Tobago has held substantive talks with Venezuela on developing the promising Dragon offshore gas field following a U.S. authorization to begin the long-stalled project, Energy Minister Stuart Young told Reuters on Thursday.

Young is planning a third visit this month to Caracas to hold talks with Venezuela's energy minister Tareck El Aissami and Pedro Rafael Tellechea, president of Venezuelan state-run oil company PDVSA, he said.

The United States in January green-lighted the project after lengthy appeals by Trinidad and its Caribbean neighbors. The authorization came among several decisions by President Joe Biden's administration that have eased some sanctions on Venezuela.

(Reporting by Marianna Parraga and Gary McWilliams)

((marianna.parraga@thomsonreuters.com; +1 469-691-7668;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsEnergy
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SHEL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.