Trinex Minerals Schedules Annual General Meeting

Trinex Minerals Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting to be held on November 26, 2024, at the Automic offices in Perth. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by attending in person or voting via proxy. This meeting is a key event for shareholders to engage with company matters and decisions.

