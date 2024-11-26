Trinex Minerals Issues 12.5M Performance Rights

Todd River Resources Ltd. (AU:TX3) has released an update.

Trinex Minerals Limited has announced the issuance of 12.5 million performance rights as part of a previously disclosed transaction. These securities are unquoted and are not intended for public trading on the ASX. This move highlights Trinex’s strategic maneuvers to incentivize performance and growth.

