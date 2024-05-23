TRINEX MINERALS Eyes Expansion with New Shares

Todd River Resources Ltd. (AU:TX3) has released an update.

TRINEX MINERALS LIMITED has announced the application for quotation of 15,000,000 newly issued ordinary shares on the ASX under the code TX3, to take place on May 24, 2024. This move, which is detailed in their latest Appendix 2A filing, signals a new opportunity for investors to engage with the company’s expanding stock profile.

