Trinex Minerals Enhances Transparency in Investor Presentation

October 29, 2024 — 02:08 am EDT

Todd River Resources Ltd. (AU:TX3) has released an update.

Trinex Minerals Ltd has made amendments to its October 2024 investor presentation following discussions with the ASX. The changes include additional disclosures related to visual representations, aiming to enhance transparency for investors. The updated presentation reflects Trinex’s commitment to clear communication as it explores sustainable energy mineral opportunities.

