TRINEX Issues New Employee Performance Rights

TRINEX MINERALS LIMITED has announced the issuance of 60 million new Employee Performance Rights as part of an employee incentive scheme, with the rights vesting based on various milestones. These securities will not be quoted on the ASX and are set to be issued on May 24, 2024.

