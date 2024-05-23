News & Insights

TRINEX Issues New Employee Performance Rights

Todd River Resources Ltd. (AU:TX3) has released an update.

TRINEX MINERALS LIMITED has announced the issuance of 60 million new Employee Performance Rights as part of an employee incentive scheme, with the rights vesting based on various milestones. These securities will not be quoted on the ASX and are set to be issued on May 24, 2024.

