Trinex Director Dix Bolsters Shareholding

Todd River Resources Ltd. (AU:TX3) has released an update.

In a significant update to shareholders, Trinex Minerals Limited has disclosed a substantial change in director William Dix’s interests in the company. As of 24 May 2024, Mr. Dix has acquired an additional 5,000,000 ordinary shares at $0.005 each and 60,000,000 performance rights as part of his remuneration, heightening his stake in the firm considerably. These changes follow shareholder approval on 15 May 2024 for the participation in a placement and the issue of performance rights.

