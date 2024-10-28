TriNet price target lowered to $92 from $110 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered the firm’s price target on TriNet (TNET) to $92 from $110 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm noted they reported a 3Q EPS miss relative to its guide midpoint and Street and lowered its 4Q guide midpoint primarily due to worse than forecasted health costs.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TNET:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.