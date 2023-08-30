TriNet Group (TNET) Price Target Increased by 6.86% to 111.18

The average one-year price target for TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) has been revised to 111.18 / share. This is an increase of 6.86% from the prior estimate of 104.04 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 87.87 to a high of 131.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.89% from the latest reported closing price of 106.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 546 funds or institutions reporting positions in TriNet Group. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 4.40% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNET is 0.31%, an increase of 11.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.25% to 61,487K shares. The put/call ratio of TNET is 1.02, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atairos Group holds 21,450K shares representing 35.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mawer Investment Management holds 4,344K shares representing 7.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,395K shares, representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNET by 11.64% over the last quarter.

Cantillon Capital Management holds 3,482K shares representing 5.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,415K shares, representing an increase of 1.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNET by 3.71% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,440K shares representing 5.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,808K shares, representing a decrease of 10.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNET by 1.56% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,201K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,272K shares, representing a decrease of 5.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNET by 3.53% over the last quarter.

TriNet Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TriNet provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.