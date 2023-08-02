TriNet Group (TNET) Price Target Increased by 5.15% to 104.04

The average one-year price target for TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) has been revised to 104.04 / share. This is an increase of 5.15% from the prior estimate of 98.94 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 87.87 to a high of 126.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.13% from the latest reported closing price of 105.23 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 540 funds or institutions reporting positions in TriNet Group. This is an increase of 20 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TNET is 0.29%, an increase of 0.68%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.71% to 60,988K shares. The put/call ratio of TNET is 0.32, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Atairos Group holds 21,450K shares representing 35.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Mawer Investment Management holds 4,395K shares representing 7.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,642K shares, representing an increase of 39.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNET by 191,488.62% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,808K shares representing 6.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,800K shares, representing an increase of 0.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TNET by 17.76% over the last quarter.

Cantillon Capital Management holds 3,415K shares representing 5.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,477K shares, representing a decrease of 1.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNET by 24.68% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 1,272K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,359K shares, representing a decrease of 6.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TNET by 65.98% over the last quarter.

TriNet Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TriNet provides small and medium-size businesses (SMBs) with full-service HR solutions tailored by industry. To free SMBs from HR complexities, TriNet offers access to human capital expertise, benefits, risk mitigation and compliance, payroll and real-time technology. From Main Street to Wall Street, TriNet empowers SMBs to focus on what matters most-growing their business. TriNet, incredible starts here.

