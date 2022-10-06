TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Knows How To Allocate Capital Effectively

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in TriNet Group's (NYSE:TNET) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for TriNet Group:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.37 = US$543m ÷ (US$3.0b - US$1.6b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Thus, TriNet Group has an ROCE of 37%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Professional Services industry average of 13%. NYSE:TNET Return on Capital Employed October 6th 2022

In the above chart we have measured TriNet Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering TriNet Group here for free.

The Trend Of ROCE

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at TriNet Group. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 37%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 95%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

On a separate but related note, it's important to know that TriNet Group has a current liabilities to total assets ratio of 52%, which we'd consider pretty high. This can bring about some risks because the company is basically operating with a rather large reliance on its suppliers or other sorts of short-term creditors. Ideally we'd like to see this reduce as that would mean fewer obligations bearing risks.

What We Can Learn From TriNet Group's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that TriNet Group is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. And a remarkable 119% total return over the last five years tells us that investors are expecting more good things to come in the future. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

While TriNet Group looks impressive, no company is worth an infinite price. The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether TNET is currently trading for a fair price.

High returns are a key ingredient to strong performance, so check out our free list ofstocks earning high returns on equity with solid balance sheets.

