TRINET GROUP INC Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - TRINET GROUP INC (TNET) announced a profit for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $37 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $60 million, or $1.20 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TRINET GROUP INC reported adjusted earnings of $55 million or $1.15 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.03 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue came in at $1.24 billion, equal to the mark posted in the same period last year.

TRINET GROUP INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $37 Mln. vs. $60 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.77 vs. $1.20 last year. -Revenue: $1.24 Bln vs. $1.24 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.25 to $4.75 Full year revenue guidance: $4.950 to $5.140 Bln

