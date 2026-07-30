TRINET GROUP INC Announces Rise In Q2 Profit

(RTTNews) - TRINET GROUP INC (TNET) revealed a profit for its second quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $53 million, or $1.15 per share. This compares with $37 million, or $0.77 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TRINET GROUP INC reported adjusted earnings of $72 million or $1.55 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.8% to $1.178 billion from $1.238 billion last year.

TRINET GROUP INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $53 Mln. vs. $37 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.15 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue: $1.178 Bln vs. $1.238 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 4.50 To $ 5.10 Full year revenue guidance: $ 4.750 B To $ 4.900 B

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