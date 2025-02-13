TRINET GROUP Earnings Results: $TNET Reports Quarterly Earnings

TRINET GROUP ($TNET) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.44 per share, beating estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. The company also reported revenue of $252,000,000, missing estimates of $1,275,680,003 by $-1,023,680,003.
TRINET GROUP Insider Trading Activity
TRINET GROUP insiders have traded $TNET stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TNET stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JEFFERY JON HAYWARD (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 11,942 shares for an estimated $1,083,487.
- KELLY L TUMINELLI (EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 4,683 shares for an estimated $482,177
- PAUL EDWARD CHAMBERLAIN sold 375 shares for an estimated $32,336
TRINET GROUP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of TRINET GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 144 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WEALTHFRONT ADVISERS LLC added 5,030,086 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $456,580,906
- CANTILLON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 763,352 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $74,022,243
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS added 448,920 shares (+46.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $43,531,772
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 305,165 shares (+23.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,699,827
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ added 289,071 shares (+18.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,238,974
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 278,338 shares (+1131.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,264,740
- MAWER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. removed 235,911 shares (-6.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,413,641
