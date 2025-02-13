TRINET GROUP Earnings Results: $TNET Reports Quarterly Earnings

TRINET GROUP ($TNET) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported earnings of $0.44 per share, beating estimates of $0.25 by $0.19. The company also reported revenue of $252,000,000, missing estimates of $1,275,680,003 by $-1,023,680,003.

TRINET GROUP Insider Trading Activity

TRINET GROUP insiders have traded $TNET stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TNET stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JEFFERY JON HAYWARD (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 11,942 shares for an estimated $1,083,487 .

. KELLY L TUMINELLI (EVP & CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 4,683 shares for an estimated $482,177

PAUL EDWARD CHAMBERLAIN sold 375 shares for an estimated $32,336

TRINET GROUP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 137 institutional investors add shares of TRINET GROUP stock to their portfolio, and 144 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

