Trinet Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TNET

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Trinet Group Inc. (Symbol: TNET) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $60.41, changing hands as low as $59.90 per share. Trinet Group Inc. shares are currently trading down about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TNET shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TNET's low point in its 52 week range is $38.74 per share, with $76.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $60.10.

