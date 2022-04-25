Trinet Group Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TNET

In trading on Monday, shares of Trinet Group Inc. (Symbol: TNET) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $92.16, changing hands as low as $90.93 per share. Trinet Group Inc. shares are currently trading off about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TNET shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TNET's low point in its 52 week range is $69.43 per share, with $109.40 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $91.77.

