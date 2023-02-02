Trinet Group Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TNET

In trading on Thursday, shares of Trinet Group Inc. (Symbol: TNET) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $76.62, changing hands as high as $78.18 per share. Trinet Group Inc. shares are currently trading up about 3.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TNET shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TNET's low point in its 52 week range is $60.605 per share, with $103.355 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $78.26.
