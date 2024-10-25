TriNet falls -17.8%

TriNet (TNET) is down -17.8%, or -$16.34 to $75.29.
- TriNet falls -17.2%
- TriNet sees 2025 Insurance Cost Ratio ‘similar to 2024’
- TriNet says current healthcare environment is a short-term headwind
- TriNet reports Q3 adjusted EPS $1.17, consensus $1.31
- TriNet sees Q4 adjusted EPS 6c-57c, consensus $1.16
