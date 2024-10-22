TriNet assumed with an Underweight at JPMorgan

JPMorgan assumed coverage of TriNet (TNET) with an unchanged Underweight rating and $103 price target The firm is below consensus on Q3 revenue, primarily due to lower insurance sales.

