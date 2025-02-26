$TRIN Earnings Results: $TRIN Reports Quarterly Earnings

$TRIN ($TRIN) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of $0.56 per share, beating estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $70,830,000, beating estimates of $66,368,778 by $4,461,222.

$TRIN Insider Trading Activity

$TRIN insiders have traded $TRIN stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 16 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TRIN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEVE LOUIS BROWN (Executive Chairman) has made 2 purchases buying 19,350 shares for an estimated $253,951 and 0 sales.

KYLE STEVEN BROWN (CEO, President and CIO) has made 6 purchases buying 7,562 shares for an estimated $101,225 and 0 sales.

MICHAEL ZACHARIA has made 4 purchases buying 6,350 shares for an estimated $90,128 and 0 sales.

RONALD E. ESTES has made 4 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $27,185 and 0 sales.

$TRIN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 72 institutional investors add shares of $TRIN stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

