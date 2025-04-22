Trimble's Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Stocks

Trimble Inc. (TRMB), headquartered in Westminster, Colorado, provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. Valued at $14.3 billion by market cap, the company integrates its positioning expertise in GPS, laser, optical and inertial technologies with application software, wireless communications, and services to provide complete commercial solutions. The leading industrial technology company is expected to announce its fiscal first-quarter earnings for 2025 on Friday, May 2. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect TRMB to report a profit of $0.45 per share on a diluted basis, down 13.5% from $0.52 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion. 

For the full year, analysts expect TRMB to report EPS of $2.36, up 6.8% from $2.21 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 14% year over year to $2.69 in fiscal 2026. 

TRMB stock has underperformed the S&P 500’s ($SPX3.8% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 3% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK2.4% dip over the same time frame.

On Feb. 19, TRMB reported its Q4 results, and its shares closed down more than 3% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $0.89 topped Wall Street expectations of $0.88. The company’s revenue was $983.4 million, beating Wall Street forecasts of $943.9 million. TRMB expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $2.76 to $2.98, and expects revenue to be between $3.4 billion and $3.5 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on TRMB stock is bullish, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. Out of 11 analysts covering the stock, nine advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” and one gives a “Hold.” TRMB’s average analyst price target is $86.42, indicating an ambitious potential upside of 53.7% from the current levels.

