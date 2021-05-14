Markets
Trimble Unveils VRS Now Correction Services To Norway

(RTTNews) - Trimble (TRMB) said that it has expanded its VRS Now correction services across mainland Norway and most outer islands.

As part of an ongoing global correction service strategy, the company is adding over 400,000 square kilometers to its European footprint, which now totals 2.5 million square kilometers.

VRS Now delivers reliable, easily accessible, centimeter-level accuracy that is ideal for professionals in the surveying, GIS and mapping, construction and agriculture industries, as well as many emerging autonomy applications in the automotive and robotics industries.

