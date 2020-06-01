Trimble Unveils New Capabilities, Banks on Kuebix Buyout

Trimble Inc. TRMB is making every effort to strengthen presence in the transportation sector on the back of its robust solutions portfolio.



The company’s latest launch of new capabilities for its Community Load Match platform jointly with Kuebix is a testament to the same. Notably, the platform helps in optimization of freight movements throughout the supply chain via collaboration between shippers and carriers.



Further, Kuebix, which was acquired by Trimble in the beginning of 2020, is a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) cloud platform that is focused on enabling all participants in the supply chain to plan their strategy and design an optimized transportation network.



The newly added capabilities of Community Load Match will help shippers to find carriers for their truckload shipments seamlessly. Further, shippers will be able to utilize Trimble MAPS’ improved visualizations.



The new version of Community Load Match enables seamless flow of shipment data across the systems as Kuebix is integrated with Trimble's Innovative, TMW.Suite and TruckMate carrier transportation management systems.



Further, the latest capabilities provide carriers access to Kuebix's community of more than 20,000 shippers.



We note that the latest move is in sync with Trimble’s aim for a connected transportation supply chain. Further, it expands the company’s transportation solutions offerings.



Trimble Benefits from Kuebix Buyout



Driven by the new integrated platform, which connects Trimble’s carrier network with Kuebix shippers, the companies strive to simplify finding and filling truckload capacity process.



Further, the latest move reflects the benefits of Kuebix buyout.



Trimble acquired Kuebix to optimize the entire logistics process from order management to financial settlement, helping both carriers and shippers to increase work efficiency and reduce costs.



Moreover, the company aims at developing a single logistics platform wherein shippers, carriers and intermediaries can work in collaboration with each other. Notably, the new version of Community Load Match is in sync with it.

Robust Transportation Portfolio: A Key Catalyst



Trimble’s robust transportation solutions portfolio remains a key growth driver. Moreover, the company’s strong endeavors to innovate and expand offerings in transportation sector are expected to help it in winning partnership deals.



Apart from the latest launch, Trimble rolled out an optimized dispatch solution for the transportation industry called Trimble Dispatch Advisor.



Further, it joined forces with Geotab and integrated its Video Intelligence solution with Geotab Marketplace. The company strives to save drivers from false claims with latest move. This is expected to enhance Trimble’s offerings to the light- and medium- duty fleets, which in turn will reinforce its transportation business.



Further, Trimble’s buyout of a fleet management provider, Veltec, has helped in strengthening fleet safety and efficiency solutions portfolio.



We believe expanding transportation offerings will deliver better customer experience. This, in turn, will bolster customer base.



