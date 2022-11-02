Trimble Tumbles On Reduced Q3 Results; Projects FY22 Outlook Below Estimates

(RTTNews) - Trimble Inc. (TRMB) shares are declining more than 5 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the company reported a decline in third-quarter results compared to the prior year.

The technology solutions company recorded third-quarter earnings of $85.8 million, down from $124 million in the previous year. On a per-share basis, earnings declined to $0.35 from $0.49 a year ago.

Revenue for the quarter was down at $884.9 million, compared to $901.4 million in the previous year.

Currently, shares are at $56.31, down 5.98 percent from the previous close of $59.89 on a volume of 133,526.

Looking ahead to the full year 2022 Trimble now expects to report earnings per share of $1.76 to $1.81 and revenue between $3.665 - $3.715 billion. On an adjusted basis, earnings per share are expected to be between $2.61 and $2.67. Wall Street analysts are looking for earnings of $2.75 per share on revenue of $3.78 billion.

