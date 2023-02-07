Trimble (TRMB) to Report Q4 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Trimble TRMB is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 8.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter sales is pegged at $872.29 million, indicating a fall of 5.8% from the year-ago quarter’s reported value.



The Zacks Consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 61 cents per share, indicating a decrease of 1.61% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Trimble earnings surpassed the estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and matched once, the average being 3.88%.

Trimble Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Trimble Inc. price-eps-surprise | Trimble Inc. Quote

Key Factors to Note

Trimble’s solid momentum across Buildings and Infrastructure segment is likely to have benefited the company’s quarter under review.



Furthermore, solid OEM customer demand and strength in positioning services are likely to have benefited the company in the fourth quarter.



Additionally, the growing agricultural market is likely to have aided the performance of the company’s Resources and Utilities segment during the quarter-to-be-reported.



This apart, Trimble’s growing efforts toward strengthening its product portfolio are likely to get reflected in the upcoming results.



In the fourth quarter, the company introduced GFX-1060 and GFX-1260, advanced displays for precision agriculture applications. The devices offer flexible connectivity across farms through integrated wireless options.



Trimble unveiled Roadworks Paving Control Platform version 2.10 with Horizontal Steering Control for Vogele Navitronic asphalt pavers. This expanded the company’s offerings in its construction business.



Further, the company joined forces with the Hilti Group wherein Trimble Viewpoint Vista, an ERP solution was integrated into the Hilti ON! Track asset management system to help contractors streamline tool tracking and job cost allocation.



Also, Trimble collaborated with General Motors to develop a reliable way to maintain in-lane positioning for hands-free driving.



These initiatives are expected to have supported TRMB’s performance in the quarter under review.



However, Trimble’s weak momentum across the geospatial and transportation segments, supply-chain constraints and softening demand in Europe is likely to have been a headwind in the to-be-reported quarter.



Further, uncertainties related to the coronavirus pandemic are expected to get reflected in the upcoming quarterly results.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for TRMB this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Trimble has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some stocks worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season.



Advanced Energy Industries AEIS has an Earnings ESP of +3.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Advanced Energy Industries is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEIS’ earnings is pegged at $1.58 per share, suggesting an increase of 16.18% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure.



Endava DAVA has an Earnings ESP of +1.47% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present. Endava is set to report its second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 14. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAVA’s earnings is pegged at 68 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 7.94% from the prior-year period’s reported figure.



TripAdvisor TRIP has an Earnings ESP of +112.9% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present.



TripAdvisor is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 14. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Trip’s earnings is pegged at 5 cents per share. The company reported a loss of a cent per share in the prior-year quarter.



Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

TripAdvisor, Inc. (TRIP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.