Trimble (TRMB) to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Trimble TRMB is set to release first-quarter 2021 results on May 5.



For the quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate is currently pegged at 56 cents per share, which has been steady over the past 30 days and indicates 14.3% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Moreover, the consensus mark for the top line is currently pegged at $826.3 million, implying 4.3% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



Markedly, Trimble’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the trailing four quarters, the average being 29.2%.

Factors to Note

Trimble’s first quarter 2021 top-line growth is expected to have benefited from its strength in utilities and strong momentum across the Geospatial segment.



Trimble’s increased focus on strengthening its footprint in the civil construction sector, on the back of its robust construction software portfolio, has been a key catalyst for its Building and Infrastructure segment.



Further, the company benefits from positive contributions from strategic acquisitions of Viewpoint, e-Builder and SketchUp. Additionally, the company’s cost-control strategies are expected to drive profitability in the near term.



Moreover, Trimble’s expanding partner base is noteworthy. During the to-be-reported quarter, Trimble inked a partnership deal with Israel-based VayaVision, which provides environmental perception solutions. Per the deal, Trimble’s machine control technology will be integrated with VayaVision’s raw data sensor fusion and perception software platform.



However, weakness in the overall demand environment on account of the coronavirus pandemic remains a major headwind.

What Our Model Indicates

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



Trimble has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are a few companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



CDW Corporation CDW has an Earnings ESP of +0.51% and is Zacks #2 Ranked. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Fair Isaac FICO has an Earnings ESP of +15.94% and is #2 Ranked.



Waters Corporation WAT has an Earnings ESP of +2.94% and a Zacks Rank #2.

