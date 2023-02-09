Trimble (TRMB) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Miss Estimates, Fall Y/Y

Trimble Inc. TRMB reported fourth-quarter 2022 non-GAAP earnings of 60 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.6%. Further, the bottom line decreased 3.2% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



TRMB’s revenues of $856.5 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8%. Also, the figure was down 7.5% year over year.



The top-line decrease was attributed to weak momentum across Building and Infrastructure, Geospatial, and Transportation segments.



Softening demand in Europe, macroeconomic headwinds, and supply-chain constraints remained overhangs.



TRMB generated annualized recurring revenues of $1.60 billion in the reported quarter, which increased 14% on a year-over-year basis.

Trimble Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Trimble Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Trimble Inc. Quote

Top Line in Detail

Product revenues (accounting for 54% of total revenues) totalled $462 million, down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Subscription revenues (27%) increased 15.9% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $230.6 million. Services revenues (19%) of $163.9 million dipped 0.7% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Trimble operates under the following four organized segments:



Buildings and Infrastructure: The segment generated revenues of $350.2 million (accounting for 41% of total revenues), which decreased 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.



Geospatial: This segment generated revenues of $171.1 million (20% of total revenues), which fell 23% from the prior-year quarter’s level. The segment was affected by reduced end-market demand and supply-chain constraints.



Resources and Utilities: This segment generated revenues of $185.2 million (22% of total revenues), up 0.8% from the prior-year quarter’s level. Higher revenues were attributed to strong growth in positioning services, utilities and forestry businesses remained positive.



Transportation: The segment generated revenues of $150 million (accounting for 17% of total revenues), which dropped 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Operating Details

For the fourth quarter, the non-GAAP gross margin came in at 61.8%, expanding 400 basis points (bps) year over year.



On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses accounted for 39.8% of revenues and expanded 400 bps from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Non-GAAP operating margin came in at 21.9%, which contracted 20 bps year over year.

Balance Sheet

At the end of fourth-quarter 2022, cash and cash equivalents were $271 million, down from $308.7 million at the end of third-quarter 2022.



Accounts receivables were $643.3 million in the reported quarter, increasing from $566.1 million in the prior quarter.



Total debt was $1.52 billion at the fourth-quarter end compared with $1.59 billion at the third-quarter end.

Guidance

For 2023, Trimble expects revenues between $3.7 billion and $3.8 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year revenues is pegged at $3.89 billion.



Trimble 2023 non-GAAP earnings per share are anticipated within $2.66-$2.86. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.90 per share.



Management expects its non-GAAP tax rate to be 18% for 2023.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Trimble has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Investors interested in the broader Zacks Computer & Technology sector can consider some better-ranked stocks like Agilent Technologies A, Arista Networks ANET and Endava DAVA, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Agilent Technologies is set to report its first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 28. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Agilent’s earnings is pegged at $1.31 per share, suggesting an increase of 8.3% from the prior-year period’s reported figure. Agilent has gained 9% in the past year.



Arista Networks is scheduled to release its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 13. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ANET’s earnings is pegged at $1.21 per share, suggesting an increase of 47.6% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. ANET has gained 7.4% in the past year.



Endava is scheduled to release its second-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 14. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for DAVA’s earnings is pegged at 68 cents per share, suggesting an increase of 7.9% from the prior-year quarter’s reported figure. DAVA has lost 18.5% in the past year.

Free Report Reveals How You Could Profit from the Growing Electric Vehicle Industry

Globally, electric car sales continue their remarkable growth even after breaking records in 2021. High gas prices have fueled his demand, but so has evolving EV comfort, features and technology. So, the fervor for EVs will be around long after gas prices normalize. Not only are manufacturers seeing record-high profits, but producers of EV-related technology are raking in the dough as well. Do you know how to cash in? If not, we have the perfect report for you – and it’s FREE! Today, don't miss your chance to download Zacks' top 5 stocks for the electric vehicle revolution at no cost and with no obligation.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Arista Networks, Inc. (ANET) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Endava PLC Sponsored ADR (DAVA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.