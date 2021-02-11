Trimble (TRMB) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Trump Estimates

Trimble Inc. TRMB reported fourth-quarter 2020 non-GAAP earnings of 61 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.3%. Notably, the bottom line improved 1.7% sequentially and 15.1% year over year.



Per management, non-GAAP revenues were up 0.4% year over year to $830 million.



Further, the company’s GAAP revenues were $829.7 million, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 5.3%. Also, the figure was up 1% year over year.



The top line was driven by strength in overall demand environment. Further, strong segmental performance aided the results.



Product revenues (accounting for 59.1% of GAAP revenues) totaled $490.4 million, up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Services revenues (19.9% of revenues) were $165.1 million, down 10.5 % year over year. Subscription revenues (21% of revenues) improved 0.6% from the year-ago quarter to $174.2 million.



Its cost-control strategies are expected to drive profitability in the near term. Further, the company’s acquisition strategy remains a major positive and is likely to aid the stock to rebound in the long haul.

Operating Details

For the fourth quarter, non-GAAP gross margin came in at 59.4%, expanding 40 basis points (bps) year over year.



Adjusted operating expenses accounted for 35.7% of non-GAAP revenues, contracting 150 bps from the year-ago quarter. The decrease was due to structural actions and temporary factors associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.



Consequently, non-GAAP operating margin came in at 23.7%, which expanded 190 bps year over year.

Balance Sheet

At the end of fourth-quarter 2020, cash and cash equivalents were $237.7 million, up from $184 million at the end of third-quarter 2020. Inventories were $301.7 million, down from $318.5 million in the previous quarter.



Long-term debt was $1.29 billion at fourth quarter-end compared with $1.39 billion at third quarter-end.



Further, the company generated $188 million of cash from operations compared with $181 million in the third quarter.



Trimble generated free cash flow of $177 million for the reported quarter.

Guidance

For full-year 2021, it expects GAAP revenues in the range of $3.3-$3.4 billion and GAAP earnings within $1.31-$1.54 per share.



Non-GAAP revenues are expected in the range of $3.3-$3.4 billion and non-GAAP earnings per share within $2.25-$2.45.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Trimble currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Semtech Corporation SMTC, KLA Corporation KLAC and Garmin Ltd. GRMN, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth for Semtech, KLA Corp. and Garmin is currently projected at 12.5%, 11.6% and 6.8%, respectively.

