Trimble (TRMB) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Trimble Inc. TRMB delivered second-quarter 2023 non-GAAP earnings of 64 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 10.3%. The bottom line remained flat on a year-over-year basis.



TRMB’s revenues of $993.6 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $974 million. Also, the figure was up 6% year over year.



The top-line growth was driven by solid momentum across the Buildings and Infrastructure and Transportation segments.



However, softness in the Resources and Utilities and Geospatial segments continued to be an overhang.



Trimble returned 10.3% on a year-to-date basis, underperforming the industry’s growth of 22%.



TRMB generated annualized recurring revenues of $1.88 billion in the reported quarter, which increased by 24% on a year-over-year basis.

Trimble Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Trimble Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Trimble Inc. Quote

Top Line in Detail

Product revenues (accounting for 49.4% of total revenues) totaled $490.5 million, down 8% on a year-over-year basis. Subscription and services revenues (50.6%) increased 23% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $503.1 million.



Trimble operates under the following four organized segments:



Buildings and Infrastructure: The segment generated revenues of $410 million (accounting for 41.3% of total revenues), which grew 7% year over year. The figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $401 million.



Geospatial: This segment generated revenues of $192.9 million (19.4% of total revenues), which fell 0.4% from the prior-year quarter’s level. The figure came ahead of the consensus mark of $176 million.



Resources and Utilities: This segment generated revenues of $196 million (19.7% of total revenues), down 9% from the prior-year quarter’s level. The figure came below the consensus mark of $211 million.



Transportation: The segment generated revenues of $194.7 million (accounting for 19.6% of total revenues), which was up 30% on a year-over-year basis. The figure beat the consensus mark of $190 million.

Operating Details

For the second quarter, the non-GAAP gross margin came in at 64.2%, expanding 450 basis points (bps) year over year.



On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses accounted for 41% of revenues and expanded 370 bps from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Non-GAAP operating margin came in at 23.2%, which expanded 80 bps year over year.

Balance Sheet

At the end of second-quarter 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $273.3 million, down from $1.04 billion at the end of first-quarter 2023.



Accounts receivables were $664.1 million in the reported quarter, up from $578.8 million in the prior quarter.



Total debt was $3.19 billion at second-quarter end compared with $2.09 billion at first-quarter end.

Guidance

For third-quarter 2023, Trimble expects revenues between $945 million and $985 million, the mid-point of which is lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $973.88 million.



The company expects non-GAAP earnings per share between 56 cents and 64 cents. The consensus mark for the same is pegged at 64 cents per share.



Management expects a non-GAAP tax rate of 17.3% for the third quarter.



For 2023, Trimble updated its revenue guidance to $3.845-$3.925 billion from $3.835-$3.935 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year revenue is pegged at $3.88 billion.



Trimble also raised its guidance for 2023 non-GAAP earnings per share from $2.52-$2.72 to $2.57-$2.73. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.61 per share.



Management expects a 2023 non-GAAP tax rate of 17.5%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Trimble carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Investors interested in the broader technology sector can consider some top-ranked stocks like CACI International CACI and BILL Holdings, Inc. BILL, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and Super Micro Computer SMCI, sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



CACI is set to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 9. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CACI’s earnings is pegged at $4.85 per share, implying growth of 6.83% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



BILL Holdings is set to report its fourth-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Aug 17. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for BILL’s earnings is pinned at 41 cents per share.



Super Micro Computer is scheduled to release its fiscal fourth-quarter 2023 results on Aug 8. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SMCI’s earnings is pegged at $2.94 per share, suggesting an increase of 12.21% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s credited with a “watershed medical breakthrough” and is developing a bustling pipeline of other projects that could make a world of difference for patients suffering from diseases involving the liver, lungs, and blood. This is a timely investment that you can catch while it emerges from its bear market lows.

It could rival or surpass other recent Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Trimble Inc. (TRMB): Free Stock Analysis Report

CACI International, Inc. (CACI): Free Stock Analysis Report

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI): Free Stock Analysis Report

BILL Holdings, Inc. (BILL): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.