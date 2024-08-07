Trimble (TRMB) Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y

Trimble TRMB delivered non-GAAP earnings of 62 cents per share in second-quarter 2024, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.77% but declining 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.



Revenues of $870.8 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.16% but declined 12.4% year over year (1% up on an organic basis).



Product revenues (contributed 36.8% to total revenues) totaled $320.4 million, down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. Subscription and services revenues (63.2% of total revenues) increased 9.4% year over year to $550.4 million.



TRMB generated annualized recurring revenues of $2.11 billion, which increased 12% on a year-over-year basis (up 14% on an organic basis).

Trimble Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Trimble Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Trimble Inc. Quote

Quarter Details

AECO revenues (34.4% of total revenues) were $299.7 million, up 13.5% year over year.



The AECO (Architecture, Engineering, Construction, and Owners) segment delivered 18% growth in ARR, driven by a successful integration of products and innovative solutions like Trimble Unity and Trimble Connect. The SketchUp product surpassed 1 million subscribers, showcasing strong customer engagement.



Field Systems revenues (43.6% of total revenues) of $379.3 million fell 29.8% year over year. Despite a decline in revenues due to strong prior-year government-related sales, the segment registered 17% ARR growth. Key developments included strong performance in civil construction and automotive markets, along with new product launches.



T&L revenues (22% of total revenues) of $191.8 million surged 1.5% year over year. The segment exceeded top and bottom-line expectations with double-digit ARR growth from Transporeon and maps business. The new Instinct platform and video solutions contributed well.



In second-quarter 2024, the non-GAAP gross margin came in at 66.5%, expanding 220 basis points (bps) year over year.



On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses accounted for 44.1% of revenues, up 320 bps year over year.



Non-GAAP operating margin came in at 22.3%, which contracted 90 bps year over year.

Balance Sheet

At the end of second-quarter 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $944.1 million, up from $255.1 million at the end of first-quarter 2024.



Total debt was $1.79 billion at the end of the second quarter compared with $3.03 billion at the first-quarter end.

Guidance

For third-quarter 2024, Trimble expects revenues in the range of $840-$880 million.



The company expects non-GAAP earnings to be between 58 cents and 64 cents per share.



For 2024, Trimble expects revenues to be between $3.59 billion and $3.67 billion. The company expects 2024 non-GAAP earnings to be between $2.67 and $2.81 per share.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, Trimble carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



The company’s shares have underperformed the Zacks Computer & Technology sector year to date. The stock has declined 3.1% against the sector’s increase of 10.3%.



Some better-ranked stocks from the broader Computer and Technology sector are DigitalOcean DOCN, Datadog DDOG and Analog Devices ADI. While DigitalOcean and Datadog sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Analog Devices carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



DigitalOcean’s shares have plunged 24.2% year to date. DOCN is set to report second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 8.



Datadog’s shares have plunged 13.1% year to date. DDOG is set to report its second-quarter 2024 results on Aug 8.



Analog Devices’ shares have gained 3.2% year to date. ADI is set to report third-quarter fiscal 2024 results on Aug 21.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trimble Inc. (TRMB) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Datadog, Inc. (DDOG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.