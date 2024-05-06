Trimble (TRMB) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y

Trimble TRMB delivered first-quarter 2024 non-GAAP earnings of 64 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 8.47% but decreased 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.



Revenues of $953.3 million beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.29% and increased 4.1% year over year.



Product revenues (accounted for 38.5% of total revenues) totaled $367.1 million, down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Subscription and services revenues (61.5% of total revenues) increased 22% year over year to $586.2 million.



TRMB generated annualized recurring revenues of $2.03 billion, which increased 23% on a year-over-year basis (up 13% on an organic basis).

Quarter Details

AECO revenues (35.6% of total revenues) were $339.1 million, which increased 17.7% year over year.



Field Systems revenues (44% of total revenues) of $419.2 million fell 12.6% year over year.



T&L revenues (20.4% of total revenues) of $195 million surged 32.3% year over year.



In the first quarter of 2024, the non-GAAP gross margin came in at 65.8%, expanding 160 basis points (bps) year over year.



On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses accounted for 41.2% of revenues, up 170 bps year over year.



Non-GAAP operating margin came in at 24.6%, which contracted 10 bps year over year.

Balance Sheet

At the end of the first quarter of 2024, cash and cash equivalents were $255.1 million, up from $229.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023.



Total debt was $3.03 billion at the end of the first quarter compared with $3.07 billion at the fourth-quarter end.



TRMB bought shares worth $175 million in the reported quarter.

Guidance

For second-quarter 2024, Trimble expects revenues between $845 million and $875 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $867.99 million, indicating a 12.64% year-over-year decline.



The company expects non-GAAP earnings between 56 cents and 60 cents per share. The consensus estimate is pegged at 62 cents per share, unchanged over the past 30 days.



For 2024, Trimble expects revenues between $3.57 billion and $3.67 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate is pegged at $3.60 billion, indicating a 5.26% year-over-year decline.



Trimble expects 2024 non-GAAP earnings between $2.60 and $2.80 per share. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at $2.70 per share, unchanged over the past 30 days.

Trimble currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



Shares of Trimble have returned 5.8% on a year-to-date basis, underperforming the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s return of 10.7%.



