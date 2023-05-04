Trimble (TRMB) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Fall Y/Y

Trimble Inc. TRMB reported first-quarter 2023 non-GAAP earnings of 72 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 7.5%. However, the bottom line decreased 1% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



TRMB’s revenues of $915.4 million missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.1%. Also, the figure was down 8% year over year.



The top-line decrease was attributed to weak momentum across Resource and Utilities, Geospatial, and Transportation segments.



Macroeconomic headwinds and supply-chain constraints also remained overhangs.



TRMB generated annualized recurring revenues of $1.65 billion in the reported quarter, which increased 12% on a year-over-year basis.

Top Line in Detail

Product revenues (accounting for 47.5% of total revenues) totaled $434.4 million, down 23% on a year-over-year basis. Subscription and services revenues (52.5%) increased 13% from the year-ago quarter’s level to $481 million.



Trimble operates under the following four organized segments:



Buildings and Infrastructure: The segment generated revenues of $399.5 million (accounting for 43.6% of total revenues), which fell 0.5% year over year.



Geospatial: This segment generated revenues of $152.4 million (16.6% of total revenues), which fell 27% from the prior-year quarter’s level. The segment was affected as dealers moderated inventory levels.



Resources and Utilities: This segment generated revenues of $208.6 million (22.8% of total revenues), down 9% from the prior-year quarter’s level. Lower revenues were attributed to weak agricultural revenues.



Transportation: The segment generated revenues of $154.9 million (accounting for 16.9% of total revenues), which dropped 2% on a year-over-year basis.

Operating Details

For the first quarter, the non-GAAP gross margin came in at 64.2%, expanding 630 basis points (bps) year over year.



On a non-GAAP basis, operating expenses accounted for 39.5% of revenues and expanded 510 bps from the year-ago quarter’s figure.



Non-GAAP operating margin came in at 24.7%, which expanded 120 bps year over year.

Balance Sheet

At the end of first-quarter 2023, cash and cash equivalents were $1.04 billion, up from $271 million at the end of fourth-quarter 2022.



Accounts receivables were $578.8 million in the reported quarter, falling from $643.3 million in the prior quarter.



Total debt was $2.09 billion at first-quarter end compared with $1.52 billion at fourth-quarter end.

Guidance

For second-quarter 2023, Trimble expects revenues between $962 million and $992 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $977.16 million.



The company expects non-GAAP earnings per share between 55 cents and 61 cents. The consensus mark for the same is pegged at 66 cents per share.



For 2023, Trimble expects revenues between $3.835 billion and $3.935 billion. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for full-year revenues is pegged at $3.74 billion.



Trimble anticipates 2023 non-GAAP earnings per share within $2.52-$2.72. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.74 per share.



Management expects non-GAAP tax rate between 17.5% and 18% for 2023.

