Trimble (TRMB) & Ferguson Unite to Benefit Utility Customers

Trimble TRMB is persistently working toward expanding its reach of utility solutions on the back of strategic partnerships.

The company’s recent partnership with Ferguson plc’s FERG subsidiary Ferguson Waterworks to benefit the latter’s municipal and utility customers testifies the abovementioned fact.

The collaboration has enabled Ferguson customers to access Trimble’s digital water solutions and Ferguson’s existing water solutions.

By using Trimble’s handheld GNSS receivers and Cityworks asset management software, customers can collect data for digitizing their systems to improve the visibility of assets.

Trimble’s full suite of water hardware and software solutions can also be leveraged by customers for the empowerment of water utilities to improve efficiency and productivity.

For simplifying the procedure between the office and field, the combination of Trimble Unity platform software and Trimble’s management & digitization solutions can be utilized.

Growing Partnerships

Apart from Ferguson selecting Trimble’s utility solutions, the Trimble Unity software platform has also been picked by Toronto Water to enhance the efficiency of operations across the organization.

Previously, Trimble joined forces with Exelon Corporation’s EXC water analytics service company Acquify, wherein the latter will utilize the company’s Internet of Things and remote water monitoring technologies in order to expand its services for the U.S. water utilities.

Exelon’s subsidiary Acquify leverages Trimble’s innovative solutions including Trimble Unity software and Telog remote monitoring technology. By combining Trimble’s technologies with its own, Acquify eliminates the complexities related to technology deployment and management, and thereby helps utilities focus on infrastructure and sustainability challenges.

Further, the company collaborated with Infotech. Per the terms of the alliance, the latter’s Mobile Inspector Measure Service application is leveraging the Trimble Access field software to ensure accuracy in the measurement of civil infrastructure projects including Federal and State Department of Transportation projects.

The company also partnered with Doosan Infracore North America. With the help of this collaboration, Doosan aims to provide the Trimble Earthworks software application as a factory-installed machine control solution to excavator customers in the North American market.

Portfolio Strength

Trimble’s growing partnerships are attributed to an efficient and reliable portfolio of solutions. Thus, the company has been making strong efforts to strengthen product offerings.

TRMBrecently collaborated with Procter & Gamble PG to use the latter’s supply chain expertise for improving the procurement process for shippers and carriers through technological advancements.

By joining forces with Procter & Gamble, it aims to develop an agile transportation procurement collaboration platform for complementing its existing solutions related to the supply chain. Also, the platform will ensure cost-effective freight movement, and speed up the contracting and onboarding process so that the number of business transactions can be increased.

Further, it introduced Trimble Vegetation Manager for enhanced management operations in vegetation and various solutions to cut operating expenses as well as improve safety, regulatory compliance, performance, and the reliability of electric transmission and distribution infrastructure.

Additionally, it launched the TrimbleDA2 Global Navigation Satellite System receiver for enhancing the performance of the Trimble Catalyst positioning service.

Further, the company carrying a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) introduced the Trimble GuidEx Machine Guidance System for efficient and faster guide machines along route corridors as well as specific target areas.

