Trimble (TRMB) Expands Reach in North America With Quadri

Trimble Inc. TRMB continues to make advances in the construction sector in order to gain further momentum among contractors.



In sync with this strategy, the company has made Quadri Building Information Modeling (“BIM”) collaboration software available in North America.



Notably, Quadri BIM collaboration software generates a streamlined data flowfrom design to construction, which offers an optimized and construction-ready design.



Further, the software, which is ideal for infrastructure projects such as roads, bridges and railways, enables collaboration across planners, designers, construction teams and project owners.



We believe that the latest move is expected to drive Trimble’s momentum across 3D project owners in North America.



Further, the move bolsters the company's connected construction portfolio in the North America region.

Construction in Focus

The latest move bodes well for Trimble’s increased focus on strengthening footprint in the civil construction sector on the back of its robust construction software portfolio.



We believe that the Quadri BIM collaboration software is likely to be a strong addition to the company’s offerings in the North America region.



On a further encouraging note, the company has been making a lot of efforts to expand its construction offerings. It recently unveiled a software named Quest, which is an estimating and budget-management software.



Quest offers detailed cost estimates to civil engineering contractors for efficiently bidding and managing budgets for civil construction projects.



All these strong endeavors will likely continue to expand Trimble’s construction business, which, in turn, will drive growth in its Building and Infrastructure segment, which contributed majorly to the overall revenues.



Notably, the segment accounted for 39% of 2020 revenues of the company.

Bottom Line

Deepening focus toward strengthening the product portfolio has been contributing well to shape up Trimble’s growth trajectory.



Expansion of the company’s technology-driven robust product and solutions portfolio, which is centered on the integration of real-time positioning or location technologies with wireless communications and software or information technologies, remains the key growth driver.



We believe that Trimble’s portfolio strength will continue to aid its position as an original equipment manufacturer of surveying, machine control and positioning products.



This, in turn, is likely to drive earnings growth and improve revenue visibility in the long term.

