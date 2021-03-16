Trimble (TRMB) Boosts Automation Focus With VayaVision Tie-Up

Trimble Inc. TRMB is making every effort to strengthen its offerings for autonomous solutions and bolster its automation efforts.



This is evident from its latest partnership with the Israel-based VayaVision, which provides environmental perception solutions.



Per the deal, Trimble’s machine control technology will be integrated with VayaVision’sraw data sensor fusion and perception software platform.



With theintegration, Trimble strives to strengthen autonomous machine performance, which in turn, will drive its momentum across several industries.



Moreover, the latest move will aid Trimble in delivering an improved performance of autonomous machines required in supporting safety-critical applications and challenging work environments.



We note that the company is likely to gain solid traction among autonomous solution developers with the VayaVision partnership, which is focused on improvising data fusion for multi-sensor systems like LiDAR and cameras that are used to produce reliable environmental mapping.

Deal Rationale

Notably, the latest integration of solutions of Trimble and VayaVision is likely to aid customers in scaling up their automation efforts.



Further, Trimble strives to offer a customer-centric approach to product engineering on the back of the recent partnership. Additionally, the integration will help in creating a safer work environment by augmenting human control.



Apart from this, clients will be able to reduce their labor costs and customer development costs, while achieving machine automation and meeting project timelines fast.



We believe that the latest move will enable Trimble to deliver advanced perception technology to the agriculture, construction and mining markets, which, in turn, will contribute to the revenue generation from these end-markets.



Furthermore, the move will drive growth in its Autonomous Solutions division.

Bottom Line

Strategic decisions, including partnerships, acquisitions and divestitures, have been contributing toshapeupTrimble’s growth trajectory.



The decisions have been adding strength to the company’s technology-driven robust product and solutions portfolio, which is centered on the integration of real-time positioning or location technologies with wireless communications and software or information technologies.



We believe that Trimble’s portfolio strength will continue to aid its position as an original equipment manufacturer of surveying, machine control and positioning products.



This, in turn, is likely to drive earnings growth and improve revenue visibility in the long term.

