Trimble to buy transport logistics firm Transporeon in $1.98 bln deal

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Trimble Inc TRMB.O said on Monday it will acquire German logistics software company Transporeon in an all-cash deal valued at 1.88 billion euros ($1.98 billion), sending shares of the U.S. software company down over 7% in extended trading.

The deal is expected to close in the first half of 2023.

Reuters in April reported that European buyout fund Hg was working with Goldman Sachs GS.N to prepare the sale of Transporeon, which uses cloud-based software to plan logistics, and reduce empty truck volumes.

Hg bought Transporeon in 2019 from rival buyout fund TPG and has seen the firm grow rapidly since as supply chains were challenged during the pandemic, requiring digital software solutions.

($1 = 0.9491 euros)

(Reporting by Anirban Chakroborti in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

