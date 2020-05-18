Trimble Sells REF TEK Seismic Monitoring Unit To Xeos; Terms Not Disclosed

(RTTNews) - Trimble Inc. (TRMB) announced Monday the sale of its REF TEK seismic monitoring portfolio to Nova Scotia, Canada-based Xeos Technologies Inc. Financial terms were not disclosed.

REF TEK is a provider of seismic recorders, seismometers, accelerometers and software for seismic and earthquake engineering systems to government, scientific research and structural monitoring organizations. Its systems are used for scientific study, earthquake hazard mitigation, seismic warning assessment, earthquake structural response as well as oil and gas operations monitoring.

Xeos and its units manufacture telemetry and data collection products used for structural monitoring, oil and gas operations and scientific studies in the polar, volcano and earthquake fields.

Trimble said the sale of REF TEK business, which has been part of Geospatial Segment, will not have a material impact on segment or overall financial results.

Patricia Boothe, senior vice president, Trimble, said, "As we work on the execution of Trimble's Connect and Scale 2025 strategy, we are continually evaluating our portfolio of businesses. While seismic recording hardware systems remain important for scientific research and hazard mitigation, Trimble is refocusing its monitoring efforts on the company's core geodetic capabilities, making Xeos an ideal fit for the traditional seismic REF TEK business."

