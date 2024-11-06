News & Insights

Trimble sees Q4 EPS 83c-91c, consensus 88c

November 06, 2024 — 07:06 am EST

Sees Q4 revenue $925M-$965M, consensus $942.79M. The company said, “For the fourth quarter of 2024, Trimble (TRMB) expects to report revenue between $925 million and $965 million, GAAP earnings per share of $0.52 to $0.61, and non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.83 to $0.91. GAAP guidance assumes a tax rate of 13.0 percent and non-GAAP guidance assumes a tax rate of 17.4 percent. Both GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share assume approximately 247 million shares outstanding.”

