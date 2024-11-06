News & Insights

Stocks

Trimble reports Q3 EPS 70c, consensus 62c

November 06, 2024 — 07:08 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $875.8M, consensus $864.51M. “The Trimble (TRMB) team executed well in the quarter, exceeding expectations on both top and bottom lines, while delivering a record $2.19 billion of ARR and record gross margin of 68.5 percent,” said Rob Painter, Trimble’s president and CEO. “We continue to progress our Connect & Scale strategy with the recently announced Mobility divestiture, which will further simplify and focus our business. We look forward to hosting our Dimensions user conference from November 11-13, 2024 and our investor day on December 10, 2024.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TRMB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TRMB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.