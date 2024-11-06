Trimble reports Q3 EPS 70c, consensus 62c

Reports Q3 revenue $875.8M, consensus $864.51M. “The Trimble (TRMB) team executed well in the quarter, exceeding expectations on both top and bottom lines, while delivering a record $2.19 billion of ARR and record gross margin of 68.5 percent,” said Rob Painter, Trimble’s president and CEO. “We continue to progress our Connect & Scale strategy with the recently announced Mobility divestiture, which will further simplify and focus our business. We look forward to hosting our Dimensions user conference from November 11-13, 2024 and our investor day on December 10, 2024.”
