Trimble receives expected delisting, deficiency notice from Nasdaq

Trimble (TRMB) received a staff delisting determination from Nasdaq, informing the company that Nasdaq has initiated a process which could result in the delisting of the company’s common stock from Nasdaq as a result of the company not being in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1), which requires listed companies to timely file all required periodic financial reports with the SEC. The company intends to appeal the staff determination before a Nasdaq Hearing Panel and seek a further stay of any suspension or delisting action pending the hearing process in accordance with the procedures set forth in the staff determination.

