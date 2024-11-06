Trimble raises FY24 EPS view to $2.79-$2.87 from $2.67-$2.81

Consensus $2.75. Narrows FY24 revenue view to $3.63B-$3.67B from $3.59B-$3.67B, consensus $3.63B. The company said, “For the full-year 2024, Trimble (TRMB) expects to report revenue between $3,625 million and $3,665 million, GAAP earnings per share of $6.25 to $6.32, and non-GAAP earnings per share of $2.79 to $2.87. GAAP guidance assumes a tax rate of 24.9 percent and non-GAAP guidance assumes a tax rate of 17.3 percent. Both GAAP and non-GAAP earnings per share assume approximately 247 million shares outstanding.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on TRMB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.