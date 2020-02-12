Trimble Q4 Profit Tops Estimates; Issues Guidance

(RTTNews) - Trimble Inc. (TRMB) reported fourth-quarter non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.53 compared to $0.48, a year ago. On average, 12 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.47, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter non-GAAP revenue was $826.7 million, up 4 percent from last year. The company noted that its fourth quarter 2019 was a 14-week quarter and fourth quarter 2018 was a 13-week quarter. Analysts expected revenue of $784.61 million for the quarter.

For the first quarter of 2020, Trimble projects: non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.40 to $0.45; and non-GAAP revenue between $780 million and $810 million. Analysts expect the company to report profit per share of $0.48 on revenue of $809.66 million.

