News & Insights

Markets
TRMB

Trimble Q4 Earnings Fall But Revenue Climbs; Stock Down In Pre-market

February 12, 2024 — 07:39 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Trimble Inc. (TRMB), a manufacturer of scientific instruments, Monday reported lower earnings for the fourth quarter compared to the same period last year. However, revenue increased by 9 percent.

Trimble shares are trading down around 5 percent in pre-market activity.

Further, the company provided guidance for the first quarter and fiscal 2024.

Earnings decreased to $63 million or $0.25 per share from $85.6 million or $0.34 per share in the last year.

Research and development expenses to $167.7 million from $134.7 million in the previous year.

On average, ten analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenues rose to $932.4 million from $856.5 million in the prior year. Organically it grew by 3 percent.

The Street view of revenue is $911.33 million.

Looking ahead to the next quarter, the company expects non-GAAP Earnings per share of $0.57 to $0.62 and revenue between $905 million and $935 million.

Analysts' estimate $0.68 per share in earnings and revenue of $977.07 million.

Looking forward to the full year, the company expects non-GAAP Earnings per share of $2.60 to $2.80 and revenue between $3,570 million and $3,670 million.

The Street view of earnings is $2.72 per share and revenue of $3.84 billion.

In pre-market activity, Trimble shares are trading at $49.88, down 5.01% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TRMB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.