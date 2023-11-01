Trimble Q3 Profit Down, Cuts FY23 Outlook; Names Phil Sawarynski CFO

(RTTNews) - Technology company Trimble Inc. (TRMB) on Wednesday reported weak profit in its third quarter despite higher revenues. Further, the company issued fourth-quarter outlook and trimmed fiscal 2023 forecast.

Separately, Trimble has named Phil Sawarynski its new Chief Financial Officer, effective May 2024. He will succeed David Barnes, who will retire from the company in May 2024.

Sawarynski, 51, is currently Vice President of Treasury, Corporate Development and Co-Lead of Trimble Ventures. He joined Trimble in 2009 and served in various leadership roles including head of finance for the Agriculture, Geospatial and Transportation sectors. Prior to Trimble, he served as CFO at Nexus Corp. along with various finance roles at Ford Motor Co.

Barnes and Sawarynski will work together over the next six months to ensure a seamless transition.

In its third quarter, net income fell to $74.9 million from last year's $85.8 million. Earnings per share were $0.30, down from $0.34 a year ago.

Adjusted net income was $170.2 million or $0.68 per share, compared to $164.0 million or $0.66 per share a year ago.

On average, 11 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Third quarter total revenue was $957.3 million, up 8 percent from last year's $884.9 million.

For the fourth quarter of 2023, Trimble expects to report earnings per share of $0.14 to $0.23, adjusted earnings per share of $0.55 to $0.63 and revenue between $890 million and $930 million.

Analysts estimate earnings of $0.68 per share on revenues of $1 billion for the quarter. For the full-year 2023, Trimble now expects to report earnings per share of $1.15 to $1.23, adjusted earnings per share of $2.58 to $2.66 and revenue between $3.757 billion and $3.797 billion.

The company previously expected adjusted earnings per share of $2.57 to $2.73, and revenue of $3.845 billion to $3.925 billion.

Analysts estimate earnings of $2.65 per share on revenues of $3.88 billion for the year.

