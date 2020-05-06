Markets
TRMB

Trimble Q1 Profit Beats Street View

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Trimble Inc. (TRMB) reported first-quarter net income of $61.9 million or $0.25 per share, down from $62.3 million or $0.25 per share reported last year.

Adjusted earnings were $0.49 per share, up from $0.45 per share last year.

Total revenues for the quarter dropped to $792.3 million from $801.6 million a year ago. Adjusted revenues were down 1% to $794.0 million.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.41 per share on sales of $779.6 million.

Moving ahead, Trimble said it is not providing a financial outlook for the second quarter or the remainder of 2020 at this time, due to global economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TRMB

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular