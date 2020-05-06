Trimble Q1 Profit Beats Street View

(RTTNews) - Trimble Inc. (TRMB) reported first-quarter net income of $61.9 million or $0.25 per share, down from $62.3 million or $0.25 per share reported last year.

Adjusted earnings were $0.49 per share, up from $0.45 per share last year.

Total revenues for the quarter dropped to $792.3 million from $801.6 million a year ago. Adjusted revenues were down 1% to $794.0 million.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.41 per share on sales of $779.6 million.

Moving ahead, Trimble said it is not providing a financial outlook for the second quarter or the remainder of 2020 at this time, due to global economic uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

