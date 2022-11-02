Markets
Trimble Inc. Q3 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

November 02, 2022 — 07:13 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Trimble Inc. (TRMB) released earnings for third quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $85.8 million, or $0.34 per share. This compares with $124 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Trimble Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $164 million or $0.66 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.8% to $884.9 million from $901.4 million last year.

Trimble Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $85.8 Mln. vs. $124 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.34 vs. $0.49 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.66 -Revenue (Q3): $884.9 Mln vs. $901.4 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.61-$2.67 Full year revenue guidance: $3.66 Bln-$3.71 Bln

