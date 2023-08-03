Trimble Inc. Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Trimble Inc. (TRMB) reported earnings for second quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $44.6 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $168 million, or $0.67 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Trimble Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $159 million or $0.64 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 5.6% to $993.6 million from $941.2 million last year.

Trimble Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $44.6 Mln. vs. $168 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.18 vs. $0.67 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.59 -Revenue (Q2): $993.6 Mln vs. $941.2 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.56 to $0.64 Next quarter revenue guidance: $945 to $985 Mln Full year EPS guidance: $2.57 to $2.73 Full year revenue guidance: $3.845 to $3.925 Bln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.