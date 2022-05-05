Trimble Inc. Q1 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Trimble Inc. (TRMB) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $110.3 million, or $0.44 per share. This compares with $114.5 million, or $ per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Trimble Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $M or $0.73 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.67 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 12.1% to $993.7 million from $886.5 million last year.

Trimble Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $110.3 Mln. vs. $114.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.44 vs. $ last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.67 -Revenue (Q1): $993.7 Mln vs. $886.5 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.71-$2.86 Full year revenue guidance: $3.8 bln-$3.88 bln

