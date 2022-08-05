Trimble Inc. Bottom Line Advances In Q2

(RTTNews) - Trimble Inc. (TRMB) revealed a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $168 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $138.9 million, or $0.55 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Trimble Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $M or $0.64 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.4% to $941.2 million from $945.2 million last year.

Trimble Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $168 Mln. vs. $138.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.67 vs. $0.55 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $941.2 Mln vs. $945.2 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $2.70 to $2.80 Full year revenue guidance: $3.76 to $3.82 bln

