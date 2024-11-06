Trimble Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Trimble Inc. (TRMB) reported a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $40.6 million, or $0.16 per share. This compares with $74.9 million, or $0.30 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Trimble Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $171.9 million or $0.70 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.62 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.5% to $875.8 million from $957.3 million last year.

Trimble Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $40.6 Mln. vs. $74.9 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.16 vs. $0.30 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $875.8 Mln vs. $957.3 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.83 - $0.91 Full year EPS guidance: $2.79 - $2.87

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.